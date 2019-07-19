THE POST-DONALD GOP:





Wisconsin Republicans have tried their best to steer clear of the aftermath of President Donald Trump's use of a racist trope that led thousands of his supporters at a rally Wednesday night to chant "send her back" about a black Muslim congresswoman.





One exception is U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, who represents -- of all places -- the heart of Trump country.





"This is not a good look for the United States of America," Gallagher, of Green Bay, said in a video posted on his official Twitter account after characterizing as "abhorrent" the chant calling for the deportation of Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.





"We don't want to spend the next year engaging in this endless tribal warfare and Twitter nonsense because we're not going to get anything done, the problems are just going to continue to get worse and politics are going to become an exercise in the absolute absurd," he said.





Gallagher also was the only Wisconsin Republican to respond to a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel request this week seeking reaction to a series of tweets in which Trump suggested Omar and three other Democratic congresswomen who are not white go back to the "crime infested places from which they came."