July 9, 2019
THE ORIGINAL DONALD:
Billionaire Ross Perot, former independent presidential candidate, dies at 89 (CASSANDRA POLLOCK JULY 9, 2019, Texas Tribune)
In 1992, Perot ran for president as a third-party candidate -- and his historic percentage of the vote prompted some Republicans to blame him for President George H.W. Bush's loss to Bill Clinton, a Democrat. During that 1992 campaign, Perot spent over $63 million of his own money, and used charts and graphs that included what became his soundbite: "It's just that simple."In 1996, when Perot ran again for president, his bid was less successful. He received 8% of the vote.
The Nativist line runs straight through Perot, Buchanan, the Reform Party, the Tea Party, Donald.
