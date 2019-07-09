THE ORIGINAL DONALD:

In 1992, Perot ran for president as a third-party candidate -- and his historic percentage of the vote prompted some Republicans to blame him for President George H.W. Bush's loss to Bill Clinton, a Democrat. During that 1992 campaign, Perot spent over $63 million of his own money, and used charts and graphs that included what became his soundbite: "It's just that simple."





In 1996, when Perot ran again for president, his bid was less successful. He received 8% of the vote.