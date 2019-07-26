July 26, 2019
THE MOST EFFECTIVE ARGUMENT AGAINST COLLUSION...:
Russian Twitter trolls stoke anti-immigrant lies ahead of Canadian election (Ahmed Al-Rawi and Yasmin Jiwani, 7/26/19, The Conversation)
Our research shows Russian trolls were trying to stoke divisions among Canadians by tweeting fake news stories and Islamaphobic statements after the Québec mosque shootings in 2017. The Russians have used similar techniques to disrupt and sow dissent in other countries. It's reasonable to assume the same thing could happen in advance of the October election.
...is that Donald and the bots just share Putin's fear of Muslims.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 26, 2019 4:40 PM