THE MEASURE OF A MAN:

Davon Jones doesn't have to look far to see the irony in US President Donald Trump's tweets that Baltimore is a "rat and rodent infested mess." His apartment owned by the president's son-in-law has been invaded by mice since he moved in a year ago.





"I don't know how they come in," Jones says. "Every time I catch them, they come right back."





Jared Kushner's family real estate firm owns thousands of apartments and townhomes in the Baltimore area, and some have been criticized for the same kind of disrepair and neglect that the president has accused local leaders of failing to address. Residents have complained about mold, bedbugs, leaks and, yes, mice -- plenty of mice. And they say management appears in no hurry to fix the problems.