THE lEFTWARD DRIFT HAS THEM APPROACHING THE CENTER:

Anti-gun politicians once were coy about their goals. President Barack Obama told PBS's Gwen Ifill during a town hall in 2016, "And at no point have I ever, ever proposed confiscating guns from responsible gun owners. So it's just not true."





Now the presumed front-runner, former Vice President Joe Biden has put the entire firearms manufacturing industry in his crosshairs. "Our enemy is the gun manufacturers, not the NRA, the gun manufacturers," Biden said.





Not a single candidate on the stage denounced the comment. Their silence is tacit agreement. Every Democratic candidate is now gunning for an industry that supports 312,000 jobs earning $15.7 billion in wages and has a total economic impact over $52 billion.