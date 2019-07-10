July 10, 2019
THE lEFTWARD DRIFT HAS THEM APPROACHING THE CENTER:
The Democrats really are coming for your guns (Lawrence G. Keane, 7/09/19, Fox News)
Anti-gun politicians once were coy about their goals. President Barack Obama told PBS's Gwen Ifill during a town hall in 2016, "And at no point have I ever, ever proposed confiscating guns from responsible gun owners. So it's just not true."Now the presumed front-runner, former Vice President Joe Biden has put the entire firearms manufacturing industry in his crosshairs. "Our enemy is the gun manufacturers, not the NRA, the gun manufacturers," Biden said.Not a single candidate on the stage denounced the comment. Their silence is tacit agreement. Every Democratic candidate is now gunning for an industry that supports 312,000 jobs earning $15.7 billion in wages and has a total economic impact over $52 billion.
Republican glee/fretting over Democrats blowing their shot at Donald reflects just how disconnected the Beltway is from America on issues like guns, health care, immigration etc., where prohibitive majorities of the American people are well to the "left" of even the Democratic Party.
Americans support gun control but doubt lawmakers will act: Reuters/Ipsos poll (Chris Kahn, 2/09/19, Reuters)
MORE:Most Americans want tougher gun laws but have little confidence their lawmakers will take action, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Friday ahead of the one-year anniversary of the country's deadliest high school shooting.The poll of more than 6,800 adults reflects widespread frustration with state and federal lawmakers after decades of mass shootings in the United States. The Feb. 14, 2018, attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killed 17 students and staff.According to the poll, 69 percent of Americans, including 85 percent of Democrats and 57 percent of Republicans, want strong or moderate restrictions placed on firearms. To stop gun violence, 55 percent said they wanted policies that make it tougher to own guns, while 10 percent said making firearm ownership easier would be better.The poll shows public support for strong firearms restrictions dipped slightly from a year ago, when the media was closely following the Parkland shooting, but overall support for gun restrictions has risen since the poll started asking about gun control in 2012.
Poll Shocker: Trump Ties With 'Unnamed Socialist' (I & I Editorial Board, 7/10/19, Issues & Insights)
[T]he Post/ABC poll asked one question that others haven't, and the results are truly startling.In its matchups of Trump versus other Democratic candidates, the poll asked people to choose between the president and an unnamed "Democratic candidate who you regard as a socialist."The result: A tie. Trump, 46%; Socialist, 46%.
Donald is literally a Socialist, trying to control private enterprise from the White House. The socialist candidates aren't.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 10, 2019 7:48 AM