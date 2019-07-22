THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:

Support for British Labour head Jeremy Corbyn has fallen significantly among party members, many of whom are dissatisfied with his leadership in the face of Brexit and a growing anti-Semitism crisis that has developed under his leadership, a new poll conducted on behalf of the Times of London has found.





According to survey, which was carried out by pollster YouGov, two fifths of Labour members want Corbyn, who has led the party since 2015, to resign before the next general election while fully a quarter demand that he step down immediately.





Over half disapprove of Corbyn's approach to Brexit and 48 percent have stated that he has handled anti-Semitism either fairly or very badly.



