THE INTERNAL PASSPORTS ARE COMING:

From the Washington Post:





They were stopped at a Border Patrol checkpoint in the South Texas town of Falfurrias, about 65 miles north of their hometown, according to his attorney, Claudia Galan. They were asked for papers. And Galicia had plenty, including a wallet-sized Texas birth certificate, a Texas ID card and Social Security card, Galan said. But U.S. Customs and Border Protection detained Galicia anyway over suspicion that his documents were fraudulent.





Birth certificate. State ID. Social Security card. Who carries all of this? I literally don't know where my Social Security card is.





And yet despite providing copious evidence that he is a legal resident, law enforcement officers still had a "nagging suspicion" about Francisco. He was traveling to a soccer tryout with his undocumented brother and a group of friends, at least one of whom was a citizen. And he happened to be brown. Voila. That "suspicion" led to him being fingerprinted, after which discrepancies in paperwork filed by his mother resulted in his detention.





Let me say that one more time for those in the back. This young man was fingerprinted by federal law enforcement because of his race and because of his company, who made the agents suspicious he was a criminal. That's it.