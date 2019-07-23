THE FUTURE OF KASHMIR...:





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi never asked U.S. President Donald Trump to help mediate with Pakistan their dispute over the Kashmir region, the government said on Tuesday, after Trump's comments set off a storm of criticism.





...like that of Palestine, Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, Chechnya, Tibet, Uighurstan, etc., should be decided by its people.



Posted by Orrin Judd at July 23, 2019 12:00 AM

Tweet @brothersjudd