THE DISCIPLINE OF DEMOCRACY:

Bolsonaro has, so far, kept promises he made during his campaign. As part of his platform, he promised to repair anti-market foreign policies, implemented by past presidents. On his first international trip as president, he met with President Trump in the White House to discuss trade, after which the United States gave support for Brazil's entrance into the OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development). "Brazil and the United States have never been closer than they are right now," President Trump declared after the meeting





June 28 marked yet another international victory, when Mercosul -the South American trade bloc consisting of Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay- reached the biggest agreement in its history with the European Union. Classified by Bolsonaro as "historic", the agreement is predicted to generate an investment of $87.5 billion in Brazil in the next 15 years. This agreement has been deliberated on for 20 years, and was supported by the Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ernesto Araujo and the Minister of Economics Paulo Guedes, who, both appointed by Bolsonaro, played crucial roles in the execution of the agreement.





While Bolsonaro has considerable authority in dictating foreign policy, his sovereignty in domestic affairs differs greatly. In its first six months, it's become obvious that the executive branch has a large obstacle to clear: Congress. Brazil's Congress is firmly committed to barricading Bolsonaro's executive agenda.





Bolsonaro has a peculiar method of doing politics. He despises what he calls "old politics," in which politicians form alliances to exchange favors that generate mutual benefit for the parties involved. Instead, Bolsonaro intends to create a transparent political scene where politicians act according to their preferences and ideologies. Unfortunately, this method is unworkable in Brazilian politics.