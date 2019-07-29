THAT'S WHAT THE rIGHT MEANS BY VERMIN:

In 2014, Maryland's 7th district, where Trump said "no human would want to live," housed some 32,000 Jews, 4.46% of the population in the district. According to data in the Jewish Federations of North America's Berman Jewish Data Bank, this district would rank in the top 65 of America's 435 congressional districts with the largest Jewish population. [...]









For the last two decades, Cummings has partnered with the Baltimore Jewish Council in backing the Elijah Cummings Youth Program in Israel (ECYP), a two-year leadership fellowship that aspires to build leadership and bridges between the African-American and Jewish communities.









Some 200 students have participated in the program, with its centerpiece being a month spent in Israel. The students live at the Yemin Orde Youth Village south of Haifa and are paired, as its promotional literature says, "with displaced teens from over 24 countries, including Ethiopia, Israel, South America, Europe and the former states of the Soviet Union."









Among its most well-known alumni is CNN's New Day Weekend co-host Victor Blackwell, who delivered an emotional retort to Trump on Saturday.









"The president says about Congressman Cummings' district that no human would want to live there," he said. "You know who did, Mr. President? I did - from the day I was brought home from the hospital, to the day I left for college. And a lot of people I care about still do."









Appearing to fight back tears, Blackwell continued: "There are challenges, no doubt. But people are proud of their community. I don't want to sound self-righteous, but people get up and go to work there, they care for their families there, they love their children who pledge allegiance to the flag just like people who live in districts of congressmen who support you, sir. They are Americans, too."









Blackwell, who was in the ECYP's first class and was the MC of a fund-raiser for the program two years ago, said that this program "made me a better man, made me a better journalist, and it gave me some of the most formative experiences and longest friendships of my life."









According to the ECYP web page, "The Israeli and American students tour historic sites in Israel, such as Jerusalem, the Jordan River and the Dead Sea. While in Israel, these young ambassadors attend workshops on diversity, Israeli culture, group dynamics and leadership. The Israel experience allows ECYP students the opportunity to gain independence, develop a respect and appreciation for other cultures, and reflect on their self-worth and character."









Howard Libit, executive-director of the Baltimore Jewish Council, said that the program has sent a dozen students to Israel each summer for the last two decades to "promote better African American-Jewish relations."









After returning from 3½ weeks in Israel, including a Shabbat spent in Ashkelon - Baltimore's twin city - the students return and speak in churches, schools and organizations in the community about their experience in Israel, he said. Cummings, Libit said, is fully involved in the program, participates in all the candidate interviews, regularly attends events and board meetings, and donates speaking honorariums to the project.