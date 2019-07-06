July 6, 2019
THANKS, W!:
California Borrowed $3 Billion for Embryonic Stem Cell Research in 2004. It Hasn't Cured a Single Patient (WESLEY SMITH JUL 5, 2019, LifeNews)
Back in 2004, the university-biotech complex and its camp followers in the media and Hollywood convinced California voters to borrow $3 Billion to establish the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM). Its purpose was to pay for embryonic stem-cell and human-cloning research over which the federal-government imposed funding restrictions.The campaign promised cures, and sold itself as a way to defy Bush's modest embryonic stem-cell federal-funding restrictions. Fifteen years later, the money is running out -- and whaddya know? It turns out the promises were mostly hype -- as many opponents of Proposition 71 warned at the time.
Using fetal cells was always ideology, not science. It was supported only because it was anti-moral.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 6, 2019 10:00 AM