THANKS, MR. UDALL:

There are too many bald eagle nests for the Pennsylvania Game Commission to count on its own, and it needs the public's help.





The agency used to release bald eagle nest numbers each year around July 4, when the birds were considered threatened in the state. But a comeback from just three nesting pairs in 1983 to more than 300 today has changed that.





"The population has expanded to a point where tracking individual nests is not feasible," said Sean Murphy, an ornithologist with the Pennsylvania Game Commission.