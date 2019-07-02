TAX WHAT YOU DON'T WANT:

HANOVER -- New parking rates -- and fines -- go into effect on Monday as the town of Hanover tries to do more to encourage commuters to park in lots on the outskirts of downtown, freeing up more spaces for shoppers and other short-term visitors.





Hanover has also installed technology that lets motorists use a smartphone app to pay for a meter or extend time, within legal limits of the spot, and which promises down the road to help pinpoint open spaces.





Among the fee changes:





■On-street metered rates are in some cases doubling, so 40 minutes at a meter that used to cost 50 cents is now $1.





■Parking at 10-hour lots downtown will now cost $5 a day -- or 50 cents an hour -- up from 35 cents hourly, or $3.50 per day.





■Daily parking rates for the town parking garage, which is frequently full, are rising from $15 to $20. But monthly fees for a space in a peripheral lot remain at $35.





Meanwhile, some parking fines are also rising by $5, to $15 for an expired meter and to $25 for overtime meter feeding.