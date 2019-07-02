July 2, 2019

SWAMP & CIRCUMSTANCES:

Mike Pompeo used security detail to run errands - report (Times of Israel, 7/02/19)

In the latest scandal to rock the Trump administration, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is being scrutinized by a congressional committee for allegedly using his government security detail to run personal errands, including picking up his dog and fetching Chinese food.

According to CNN, a whistleblower has been feeding the unnamed committee information about America's top diplomat for months, describing a pattern of alleged misbehavior seemingly at odds with President Donald Trump's election promise to "drain the swamp."

Posted by at July 2, 2019 1:56 PM

  

