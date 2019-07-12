July 12, 2019
SUBLIME:
The White House social media summit was full of hypocrisy -- and comedy (Casey Newton, Jul 12, 2019, The Interface)
At the White House today, amid much concern that conservative voices are being silenced by social media platforms, President Donald Trump (after a "morning of tweets [that] was off the rails, even by his standards") stood before a group of activists to deliver a message of support. "Some of you are extraordinary," the president said. "The crap you think of is unbelievable."
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 12, 2019 7:10 AM