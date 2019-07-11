STEELE, BRENNAN, COMEY, STRZOK...:

This second round of polling, which we led at the University of Texas at Austin, confirmed a modest increase in Americans' assessment of the intelligence community's utility and effectiveness, notwithstanding persistent expressions of hostility and distrust by the president. Starting before his inauguration, President Trump vigorously rejected the intelligence community's consensus judgment on Russia's interference in the 2016 elections, and since then he has repeatedly attacked these agencies and their former leaders. In 2018, the president went so far as to accuse the intelligence community of spying on his 2016 campaign, and his supporters labeled it as an anti-democratic "deep state" hostile to his administration.





But despite the unprecedented public antagonism from the chief executive, most Americans, including Republicans, continue to express confidence in the intelligence community.