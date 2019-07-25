July 25, 2019
SO WOMEN SHOULD BE SAFE, LEGAL AND RARE?:
PROBE LAUNCHED AFTER NOT A SINGLE GIRL AMONG 216 BABIES BORN IN INDIAN DISTRICT (BRENDAN COLE, 7/22/19, Newsweek)
Authorities are investigating why not one girl was born across dozens of villages in a northern Indian district in the last three months. In a country grappling with a skewed gender ratio, data has revealed that of the 216 newborns in 132 villages across the Uttarkashi district, in Uttarakhand state, none were girls, the news agency ANI reported.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 25, 2019 11:17 AM