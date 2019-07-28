SO MUCH WINNING:

Four major automakers have reached a deal with California air regulators to gradually increase fuel efficiency standards, rejecting Trump administration efforts to relax tailpipe pollution regulations.

The agreement between the California Air Resources Board and the automakers -- Ford, Honda, Volkswagen and BMW -- covers about 30% of new cars and SUVs sold in the United States. It presents a direct challenge to the Trump administration's plans, expected to be formally announced later this summer, to roll back tougher tailpipe pollution standards put in place under President Obama.