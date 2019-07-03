SO MUCH WINNING:

A federal judge blocked the Trump administration's plan to jail immigrants seeking asylum and deny them bail if they crossed the U.S. border without permission.





The ruling Tuesday in a class-action lawsuit brought by asylum applicants and their advocates is the latest in a string of court defeats for the President Donald Trump's effort to prevent migrants along the southern border from reaching American towns and cities. Apprehensions of prospective asylum seekers have more than doubled in the last year, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.





"It is the finding of this court that it is unconstitutional to deny these class members a bond hearing while they await a final determination of their asylum request," U.S. District Judge Marsha J. Pechman in Seattle wrote.