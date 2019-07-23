SERVING GOD IS HARD...:

Some of my Christian friends weren't ready to crown the President as God's Man right out of the gate. They called him the Lesser of Two Evils when they voted for him in 2016. But as time has gone on, they've realized that by bending the knee to this new king, they can get political power and Supreme Court justices. It's just like when Daniel was serving in Nebuchadnezzar's court, and was presented with two unsavory options: eat the king's unclean food to secure his place of safety and proximity to power, or refuse and suffer the consequences. Because he was a political realist, Daniel chose the Lesser of Two Evils and ate the king's food and...wait a minute...that's not how it went down, is it?





Bad example. Let me try again.





Maybe 2016 was like Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego who really had no choice but to bow down to the idol because if they didn't they were guaranteed death (HILLARY!), so they bowed down and avoided the fiery furnace/Democrat president and that's how God was glorified...right?





Tell you what--let's forget the Book of Daniel, because it's full of people who couldn't possibly understand the pressure we're under here in 21st-century America. Sure, they refused to move the goalposts for a king who could exterminate them at any moment, and tried to. But we have real problems.





And because we have far more significant problems, we cannot afford the luxury of calling sin by it's name, or rebuking an unrepentant sinner with whom we've publicly aligned ourselves, or doing anything that might weaken God's Man politically. Because his political success is where our hope lies. He gets our loyalty and praise, because of the power of his office.





Now if the God he cursed had any real power, that would be a different story. But we're sophisticated enough to know that all the power that matters is in Washington, DC. We're not a bunch of yahoos who believe that God can accomplish his purposes without God's Man. I mean, have you even heard how tough God's Man can talk?