July 19, 2019
RUN, SHELLY, RUN:
Poll: Michelle Obama most admired woman in the world (JUDY KURTZ, 07/18/19, The Hill)
Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in the world, according to a new poll.The former first lady led the pack in a survey released Thursday by market research firm YouGov.Obama came out ahead of an array of high-profile women, besting Oprah Winfrey in second, actress Angelina Jolie, who came in third, and Queen Elizabeth II, fourth on the list.
