July 19, 2019

RUN, SHELLY, RUN:

Poll: Michelle Obama most admired woman in the world (JUDY KURTZ, 07/18/19, The Hill)

Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in the world, according to a new poll.

The former first lady led the pack in a survey released Thursday by market research firm YouGov.

Obama came out ahead of an array of high-profile women, besting Oprah Winfrey in second, actress Angelina Jolie, who came in third, and Queen Elizabeth II, fourth on the list.

Posted by at July 19, 2019 11:57 AM

  

