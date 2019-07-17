REAGAN WEPT (profanity alert):

Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, who recently left the GOP after calling for Trump's impeachment, also voted in favor of the resolution.

Barring telepathy, there is no way for a human being to establish him or herself as "a racist" more convincingly than saying, "I am a racist." And yet Kobach, who is so worried about left wingers unfairly throwing around the word "racist," says, "Um, I don't know. That would be a really tough question. I'd have to know who was running against him." OK, then!





Here's the complete exchange:





Kris Kobach: No, he didn't pick a race battle. He picked a battle, and then the left, and you, choose to characterize it as a race battle. It's not about race.





Chris Cuomo: What do you want me to do when he makes a racist comment? I call him a demagogue, because I don't want to get into the business of what he thinks he is. Because in our political culture, if he says, "I'm not a racist," then it gives guys like you cover to defend him. But let me ask you something: If the president said, "I am a racist. That's why I said it," what would you do?





Kobach: Uh, then I would not defend him, because there's no excuse for racism in America, period.





Cuomo: Really?





Kobach: Really.





Cuomo: Would you still support him as president?





Kobach: Um, I don't know. That would be a really tough question.





Cuomo: You have to think about it? You have to think about whether or not you would support a racist?





Kobach: If he said, if he said, if he said, if he says it's ...





Cuomo: Really?





Kobach: I'd have to know who was running against him.





Cuomo: A racist?