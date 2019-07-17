July 17, 2019
REAGAN WEPT (profanity alert):
Four House Republicans Join Democrats To Condemn Trump's Racist Comments (Cody Fenwick, July 16, 2019, National Memo)
The following Republicans approved the resolution:Rep. Will Hurd of TexasRep. Susan Brooks of IndianaRep. Fred Upton of MichiganRep. Brian Fitzpatrick of PennsylvaniaRep. Justin Amash of Michigan, who recently left the GOP after calling for Trump's impeachment, also voted in favor of the resolution.
Watch Kris Kobach Say He Might Vote for Trump Even if Trump Says, "I Am a Racist" (MATTHEW DESSEM, JULY 16, 2019, Slate)
Barring telepathy, there is no way for a human being to establish him or herself as "a racist" more convincingly than saying, "I am a racist." And yet Kobach, who is so worried about left wingers unfairly throwing around the word "racist," says, "Um, I don't know. That would be a really tough question. I'd have to know who was running against him." OK, then!Here's the complete exchange:Kris Kobach: No, he didn't pick a race battle. He picked a battle, and then the left, and you, choose to characterize it as a race battle. It's not about race.Chris Cuomo: What do you want me to do when he makes a racist comment? I call him a demagogue, because I don't want to get into the business of what he thinks he is. Because in our political culture, if he says, "I'm not a racist," then it gives guys like you cover to defend him. But let me ask you something: If the president said, "I am a racist. That's why I said it," what would you do?Kobach: Uh, then I would not defend him, because there's no excuse for racism in America, period.Cuomo: Really?Kobach: Really.Cuomo: Would you still support him as president?Kobach: Um, I don't know. That would be a really tough question.Cuomo: You have to think about it? You have to think about whether or not you would support a racist?Kobach: If he said, if he said, if he said, if he says it's ...Cuomo: Really?Kobach: I'd have to know who was running against him.Cuomo: A racist?
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 17, 2019 12:00 AM