July 12, 2019
RACISM IS THE JOB QUALIFICATION:
Report: Border Patrol Chief Participated in Facebook Group Where Agents Joked About Migrant Deaths (MOLLY OLMSTEAD, JULY 12, 2019, Slate)
Carla Provost, the chief of the United States Border Patrol, was one of a number of Border Patrol personnel to participate in a Facebook group in which members joked about migrant deaths and made other offensive comments about immigrants and asylum-seekers, the Intercept reported Friday. The group's discovery led to two separate investigations by government watchdog groups into unprofessional behavior.
