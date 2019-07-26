July 26, 2019
RACE HUSTLING:
How Fundraisers Convinced Conservatives to Donate $10 Million -- Then Kept Almost All of It. (Derek Willis, ProPublica, and Maggie Severns, 7/26/19, Politico/Pro Publica)
After recruiting thousands of donors for the American Conservative Union -- the powerful organization behind the annual CPAC conference -- a Republican political operative pushed the same contributors to give millions to a PAC that promised to go after then-President Barack Obama, but then steered much of their donations to himself and his partners.The PAC, called the Conservative Majority Fund, has raised nearly $10 million since mid-2012 and continues to solicit funds to this day, primarily from thousands of steadfast contributors to conservative causes, many of them senior citizens. But it has made just $48,400 in political contributions to candidates and committees. Public records indicate its main beneficiaries are the operative Kelley Rogers, who has a history of disputes over allegedly unethical fundraising, and one of the largest conservative fundraising companies, InfoCision Management Corp., which charged millions of dollars in fundraising fees.
