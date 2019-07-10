July 10, 2019
PRO-DICTATOR/ANTI-DEMOCRACY:
Trump softened stance on Hong Kong protests to revive trade talks (Financial Times, 7/10/19)
Donald Trump told Chinese president Xi Jinping last month that the US would tone down criticism of Beijing's approach to Hong Kong following massive protests in the territory in order to revive trade talks with China.The US president made the commitment when the two leaders met at the G20 summit in Osaka, according to several people familiar with the meeting. One person said Mr Trump made a similar pledge in a phone call with Mr Xi ahead of the G20 summit.
It would be sufficient if he were only oppressing a billion mainland Chinese, throw in what-we-must-not-call-concentration-camps-because-of-the-Holocaust for Muslims and the attempt to take over Taiwan and Hong Kong and it's no wonder Donald can look past his ethnicity.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 10, 2019 8:40 AM