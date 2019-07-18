PAGING ATTICUS FINCH:





Near the beginning of his campaign rally Wednesday evening, Donald Trump let loose a string of insults and smears against the four congresswomen of color who he'd previously said should "go back" to the countries they came from. All four lawmakers--Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts--are US citizens. All but Omar, who emigrated from war-torn Somalia as a child, were born here. Omar and Tlaib went on to become the first Muslim women to serve in Congress.





But Trump and his adoring fans in Greenville, North Carolina, don't think these members of Congress qualify as Americans. As the president did his best to link Omar to Islamic terrorists, the crowd broke into a chant of "Send her back, send her back." Trump paused his speech and basked in the moment. He seemed to realize he'd hit upon this election's version of the infamous "Lock her up" chant.