July 13, 2019
OOPS!:
Letters in Amy McGrath campaign launch video were postmarked the same day (Niels Lesniewski & Stephanie Akin, 7/12/10, Roll Call)
Kentucky Senate candidate Amy McGrath's three-minute campaign launch video retells her personal story of getting no answer to letters to members of Congress, then features four Kentuckians writing to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for help with personal crises.The video implies that McConnell never responded, but it appears the letters were sent Tuesday, the same day that McGrath announced her bid for the Democratic nomination to challenge him.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 13, 2019 4:36 AM