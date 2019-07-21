July 21, 2019
ONLY HILLARY'S SERVER REMAINS UNBREACHED:
Russia's Secret Intelligence Agency Hacked: 'Largest Data Breach In Its History' (Zak Doffman, 7/20/19, Forbes)
Red faces in Moscow this weekend, with the news that hackers have successfully targeted FSB--Russia's Federal Security Service, making off with 7.5 terabytes of data which exposed secret projects to de-anonymize Tor browsing, scrape social media, and help the state split its internet off from the rest of the world. The data was passed to mainstream media outlets for publishing.A week ago, on July 13, hackers under the name 0v1ru$ reportedly breached SyTech, a major FSB contractor working on a range of live and exploratory internet projects. With the data stolen, 0v1ru$ left a smiling Yoba Face on SyTech's homepage alongside pictures purporting to showcase the breach. 0v1ru$ then passed the data itself to the larger hacking group Digital Revolution, which shared the files with various media outlets and the headlines with Twitter--taunting FSB that the agency should maybe rename one of its breached activities "Project Collander."
