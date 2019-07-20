July 20, 2019
NOW DO THE THING WHERE YOU PRETEND HE'S DIFFERENT THAN RICHARD SPENCER:
Donald Trump in new attack on Sadiq Khan with Katie Hopkins retweet (Mark Townsend, 20 Jul 2019, The Guardian)
Donald Trump has retweeted the British far-right commentator Katie Hopkins and launched another attack on Sadiq Khan.Referring to a message from Hopkins that the Met's Twitter account had been targeted by hackers on Friday night, in which she said officers had "lost control of London streets" and "lost control of their Twitter account too", Trump tweeted: "With the incompetent mayor of London, you will never have safe streets!" [...]Hopkins, who once wrote a column comparing migrants to "cockroaches" and "feral humans", was last week banned from speaking at Eastbourne's new conference center.Earlier this month Trump retweeted a tweet from Hopkins in which she praised a number of far-right politicians and said "the fightback by proud nations is on".
Right-wing commentator Katie Hopkins has been condemnd for blaming the "Chief Rabbi and his support for mass migration" into Europe for the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting in which 11 died.Robert Bowers, the suspected shooter, is purported to have kept a social media account that sent antisemitic messages in the hours before the attack.Two days after the mass shooting stunned the Jewish communty, Ms Hopkins tweeted she was "watching the pin-the-blame on the donkey"."Look to the Chief Rabbi and his support for mass migration across the Med," she wrote. "There you will find your truths."
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 20, 2019 9:47 AM