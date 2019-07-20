NOW DO THE THING WHERE YOU PRETEND HE'S DIFFERENT THAN RICHARD SPENCER:





Donald Trump has retweeted the British far-right commentator Katie Hopkins and launched another attack on Sadiq Khan.





Referring to a message from Hopkins that the Met's Twitter account had been targeted by hackers on Friday night, in which she said officers had "lost control of London streets" and "lost control of their Twitter account too", Trump tweeted: "With the incompetent mayor of London, you will never have safe streets!" [...]





Hopkins, who once wrote a column comparing migrants to "cockroaches" and "feral humans", was last week banned from speaking at Eastbourne's new conference center.





Earlier this month Trump retweeted a tweet from Hopkins in which she praised a number of far-right politicians and said "the fightback by proud nations is on".