NOTHING FIRES UP THE TRUMPBOTS LIKE RACE AND CORRUPTION:

That what-has-he-got-to-lose approach comes because Trump won just 8 percent of the African American vote in 2016 while Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton won 89 percent, according to exit polling. Latinos and Asian voters also overwhelmingly supported Clinton, while Trump won 57 percent of white voters' support and Clinton won 37 percent. It was the support of white voters, who were very animated by Trump's restrictionist immigration policies, that handed him the election.





One Republican political strategist and longtime Trump critic warned that these race-based tactics may not be as effective for Trump in this upcoming election cycle as they were in 2016, when Trump had the advantage of running against Clinton, whom conservatives have loved to hate for decades.





"Trump's reelection will be about him -- his personality and his language. He will be the focal point instead of the Democratic nominee," said John Weaver, a GOP political consultant who worked as the chief strategist for Gov. John Kasich's presidential campaign in 2016 and for Sen. John McCain's two presidential bids. "The more offensive he is, the harder it is to earn the support of suburban women, college-educated voters, young people and people of color. It is a mass issue. There are only so many people who fit into the profile of finding the president's language not offensive, or at least, excusable."





That could present challenges for the Trump campaign as it attempts to chart a narrow path to victory through states such as Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, all of which Trump won in 2016 by less than 1 percentage point, or roughly 80,000 votes, while losing the overall popular vote.