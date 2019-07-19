NOTE HOW SOME ARE EVOLVING BY BECOMING BROWNER TO BLEND IN...:

Sheffield, in truth, is only the most recent locale to become the focus of the subreddit "BreadStapledToTrees," or BSTT, in which people post and discuss photos of their staplings. The forum was actually launched in 2017 by a user who has since deleted his Reddit account. Nevertheless, the subreddit has accumulated some 213,000 members. According to prominent BSTT member I_Say_Fool_Of_A_Took (real name Andy Chamberlain), the founding user and his friend had originally envisioned a subreddit about "whole wheat bread stapled to trees," before they ultimately decided that was too specific. Soon, they opened the floor to...any kind of bread stapled to trees.