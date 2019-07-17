July 17, 2019
NOPE; WE HAVE BEEN ASSURED THIS CAN NOT HAPPEN:
Scotland is generating so much wind energy, it could power all its homes twice (STEPHEN JOHNSON, 17 July, 2019, Rightly Understood)
Scotland's wind turbines have generated enough electricity this year to power all of its homes twice over, according to Weather Energy.In the first half of 2019, Scotland's wind turbines produced more than 9.8 million megawatt-hours of electricity, which is about enough to power 4.47 million homes. There are 2.46 million homes in Scotland.
