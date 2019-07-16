July 16, 2019
MR. VERWOERD WANTS TO KNOW:
Kellyanne Conway to reporter asking about Trump's racist tweets: 'What's your ethnicity?' (Tim O'Donnell, 7/16/19, The Week)
During a press conference on Tuesday, when reporter Andrew Feinberg asked Conway what countries Trump was referring to in his tweets (considering three of the four congresswomen Trump told to "go back" to the "places from which they came" were born in the United States), Conway responded by asking "what's your ethnicity?"
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 16, 2019 3:11 PM