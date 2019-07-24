"LOW AND SAFE AND LEGAL" IS "RARE AND SAFE AND LEGAL":

Wax's address was based on a 2018 Georgetown Journal of Law and Public Policy paper titled "Debating Immigration Restriction: The Case for Low and Slow." In the paper, Wax argues that America's debate over immigration has been warped in a pro-immigration direction by "left-leaning elites," whose "reactive, highly emotional, and one-sided" approach to the issue has made a serious debate over policy possible. It is the right and only the right, she argues, that is willing to talk unsentimentally about the harms from mass immigration.





Wax's paper splits the case for lower immigration rates into two buckets: the economic and the cultural. Her economic arguments follow those of Harvard economist George Borjas -- that low-skill immigration lowers wages for native-born Americans and is a drain on the welfare state -- as well as one of her own articles, written with policy analyst Jason Richwine (who has also run into controversy), arguing that such immigrants take jobs from native-born Americans. These claims are certainly debatable -- Borjas is somewhat of an outlier in his field -- but relatively straightforward.





Culture is, in Wax's phrase, a bit more "elusive." She defines the core of the cultural case for immigration restriction as this:





The idea is that a shared American identity is essential to maintaining a common sense of purpose, trust, and community. A large influx of immigrants, especially from nations that do not share our cultural values and understandings, will undermine citizen morale, unity, and solidarity as well as the integrity of our institutions.





There are two ways to make this case, per Wax. One set of people, "creedal nationalists," believe that immigrants from all backgrounds can move here without disrupting American society. But such assimilation takes time, so it might be wise to keep the pace of immigration slow and the number of immigrants low. "For this ilk of nationalist, there is no obstacle to America's core ideas being successfully adopted and embraced, and equally so, by people regardless of ethnicity and national origin," she writes.





A different group, "cultural distance" nationalists, "draw a sharp distinction among potential newcomers based on culture of origin and national background." In essence, they hold that immigrants from some backgrounds are not assimilable -- specifically, immigrants from non-Western nations are extremely unlikely to be able to accept the norms and values that would make them contribute to American society.





"Many cultural-distance restrictionists endorse the notion of maintaining a majority 'legacy' (European and Anglo-Protestant) population," she writes. "Immigration from non-Western countries should thus be kept at a minimum so as not to compromise the dominance of groups that are closer to our cultural heritage and more effective at transmitting it."





Who are the people advocating this view? Wax cites John Derbyshire, a right-wing writer who formerly wrote for the mainstream National Review. Derbyshire was fired from this job for penning a piece in which he advises his children that "if you are at some public event at which the number of blacks suddenly swells, leave as quickly as possible." Other places that Wax credits for "thoughtful discussion" of these issues are Taki's Mag, the alt-right publication where Derbyshire published his screed about "the number of blacks," and VDARE, another leading alt-right publication. (The pro-Trump Journal of American Greatness and the marginal right-wing site Jacobite were also mentioned.)





This idea -- cultural distance nationalism -- is what seems to especially interest Wax in her paper. It's an idea whose implications are extremely troubling if you believe in a multicultural, pluralistic America. Cultural distance nationalism makes blanket judgments about people based on their national origin and ethnic identity. It also argues that immigration policy must not be allowed to "compromise the dominance" of "European and Anglo-Protestant" people in the United States and Europe.