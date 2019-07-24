LOST PLOT:

Sixty years after the death of Raymond Chandler, and eighty years after the publication of his first novel, we mark the first anniversary of a brilliant achievement, The Annotated Big Sleep . In 1939, Chandler (1888-1959) published The Big Sleep, introducing a fictional Los Angeles private investigator, Philip Marlowe, and in 2018, Owen Hill, Pamela Jackson, and Anthony Dean Rizzuto produced an edition with Chandler's text on the left-hand pages and their explanatory notes on the right-hand pages. Also illustrating this volume are maps, photographs, and excerpts from other stories by Chandler.





Unlike a biblical commentary, where obvious passages can get lengthy deciphering and obscure lines get passed over, The Annotated Big Sleep tackles it all. It is amusing that some readers, apparently, will need to have defined for them slang such as "swell' and "jalopy," or standard words such as "bookplate" and "davenport." Most captivating is information about firearms and newspapers, about bygone fashions and obsolete automobiles, as well as the vanished landscape of 1930's Los Angeles.





Moreover, our annotators identify in The Big Sleep allusions to Arthurian legend. In The Big Sleep and subsequent novels, Marlowe casts himself as a latter-day knight errant, with his own code of chivalrous integrity, righting wrongs and rescuing damsels in distress, even if the distress is of the damsel's own making. In The High Window (1942), a medical doctor admiringly calls Marlowe "the shop-soiled Galahad." Marlowe is unmarried, and in The Big Sleep, set in 1938, he is thirty-three. With Marlowe, Chandler tapped into an archetype in Western literature, the solitary young hero, embodying virtue and virility.



