LET THE TWO SIDES OF "VERY FINE PEOPLE" FIGHT IT OUT:

The two main figures in these events are Ngo and antifa.





The publication where Ngo is an editor, Quillette, is widely seen as a major hub of the "intellectual dark web" -- a loose collection of anti-political correctness, anti-identity politics, anti-left media figures and reporters. Ngo is the closest thing the intellectual dark web has to a gonzo journalist, someone who goes into allegedly hostile places and documents them for his more than 200,000 Twitter followers to illustrate that the IDW is right about the threat from multiculturalism and the left.





Last year, for example, Ngo went to the UK to chronicle the supposed threat the rising Muslim population posed to British society. The resulting article, "A Visit to Islamic England," claimed England was being quietly conquered by fundamentalist Islam.





The piece was shredded by actual Brits. Most amusingly, Ngo presented a London sign reading "alcohol restricted zone" as evidence of Islamic dominance in the Whitechapel neighborhood; it was actually a public safety ordinance designed to discourage public acts of drunkenness from patrons of nearby pubs, bars, and strip clubs.





Ngo's coverage of left-wing protesters is similarly ideological. He views left-wing activists, like Muslim immigrants to the West, as a threat to free and open societies. His reporting plays up acts of vandalism, violence, and hostility to free speech without a comparable focus on the much more frequent and deadly actions of right-wing extremists.





Antifa is a perfect foil for Ngo. The group of typically black-clad activists are radicals who believe the best way to deal with the rise of white supremacy and hate groups in the Trump era is by confronting them on the street. Sometimes, this means organizing demonstrations against them; other times, it means brawling in the streets.





"They view self-defense as necessary in terms of defending communities against white supremacists," Mark Bray, a Dartmouth historian who studies antifa, told my colleague Sean Illing in a 2017 interview. "They have no allegiance to liberal democracy, which they believe has failed the marginalized communities they're defending. They're anarchists and communists who are way outside the traditional conservative-liberal spectrum."





Antifa does not have a central command structure, and its members are typically anonymous. While not all antifa activities involve physical confrontation, some do have a nasty habit of assaulting people -- including journalists, as some reporter friends of mine like Taylor Lorenz, who were attacked while live-streaming in Charlottesville, Virginia, can speak to.





Portland, where Ngo lives, has seen a particularly notable number of brawls between antifa and far-right groups in recent years. Ngo has not only documented antifa activities but published at least one member's full name alongside a picture -- "doxxing" her, in internet parlance, and exposing her to retaliation. Ngo's work on this front had made him well-known to antifa, and profoundly despised -- he claims, for example, that an antifa member assaulted and robbed him at his gym.





In mid-June, he reported advance news of an event on June 29 in Portland by the "Proud Boys" -- a far-right group who describe themselves as "Western chauvinists" and are a major antifa nemesis. Portland antifa, who organized a counterprotest, issued a statement warning about the event that criticized Ngo by name.





The stage was set for a major confrontation between Ngo and antifa. And when he showed up at their event over the weekend, that's exactly what happened.