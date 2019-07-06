LAUGHINGSTOCKSKI:

Russian state media mocked President Donald Trump's "Salute to America" July Fourth event, The Washington Post reported on Thursday.





The hosts of Rossiya 1's "60 Minutes" program, Yevgeny Popov and Olga Skabeyeva, both scoffed at the footage of tanks rolling into Washington, DC, ahead of Trump's military extravaganza.





"The greatest parade of all times is going to be held today in Washington, that is what our Donald Trump has said. The American president announced he would show us the newest tanks," Popov said.





Popov told the audience that, "these are Abrams and Sherman tanks, used during World War II and withdrawn from service in 1957."