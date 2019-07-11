LAUGHINGSTOCK:





Ask members of the Washington diplomatic corps about the cables that Sir Kim Darroch, the British ambassador who resigned Wednesday, wrote to London describing the dysfunction and chaos of the Trump administration, and their response is uniform: We wrote the same stuff.





"Yes, yes, everyone does," Gérard Araud, who retired this spring as the French ambassador, said Wednesday morning of his own missives from Washington. "But fortunately I knew that nothing would remain secret, so I sent them in a most confidential manner." [...]





"It could have been any of us," one ambassador, who is still serving and therefore spoke on the condition of anonymity, said on Wednesday.