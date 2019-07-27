July 27, 2019
KNOWING YOUR ENEMIES:
Former al-Qaeda member claims he was hired by Bahrain as assassin (Charles Stratford, 19 Jul 2019, Al Jazeera)
A former al-Qaeda member claims the Bahraini government recruited him to assassinate members of the country's Shia-led opposition.This comes after thousands of Bahraini opposition members and activists were arrested following a violent crackdown on mass protests in March 2011.
Bahrain executes three men, including two young activists (MEE and agencies, 27 July 2019)
Bahrain executed three men on Saturday, including two Shia activists accused of terrorism, the public prosecutor said in a statement.Shia activists Ahmad al-Mullali, 24, and Ali Hakim al-Arab, 25, were sentenced to death last year in a mass trial, along with 56 other men who were handed jail terms over "terrorism crimes". [...]Rights groups have decried the executions and said the cases of the two activists were based on confessions allegedly obtained through torture.Aya Majzoub, Gulf researcher at Human Rights Watch (HRW), described the executions as "cruel" and said they were a sign that the kingdom "was not serious about reform and rule of law".
