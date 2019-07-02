July 2, 2019
KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:
Iraq sets up 'loophole' to buy Iranian power despite US sanctions (MAYA GEBEILY, 7/01/19, AFP)
Iraq is establishing a financial "loophole" to continue buying vital gas and electricity from Iran despite US sanctions, AFP has learned, mirroring a European mechanism that came into effect Friday.The "special purpose vehicle" (SPV) would allow Iraq to pay for imported Iranian energy in Iraqi dinars, which Iran could use exclusively to buy humanitarian goods, three senior Iraqi officials said.
