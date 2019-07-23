July 23, 2019
KNOWING THE ENEMY:
Palestinians drive Saudi man out of Al-Aqsa Mosque compound (Al Jazeera, 7/23/19)
A Saudi man visiting the Al-Aqsa Mosque Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem as part of an Israeli-sponsored trip has been driven out of the site by Palestinians, who accused him of normalisation.Wearing his traditional Gulf Arab clothing, Mohammed Saud was recorded on Monday being chased out of the Old City of Jerusalem as Palestinians threw plastic chairs and hurled insults at him, accusing him of being a traitor and a Zionist.
The Wahhabi, likewise, oppose Arab democracy.
