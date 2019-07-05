July 5, 2019
KNOWING THE ENEMY:
Wahhabism confronted: Sri Lanka curbs Saudi influence after bombings (Alexandra Ulmer, Omar Rajarathnam, 7/05/19, Reuters)
Sri Lanka is moving to curtail Saudi Arabian influence, after some politicians and Buddhist monks blamed the spread of the kingdom's ultra-conservative Wahhabi school of Islam for planting the seeds of militancy that culminated in deadly Easter bomb attacks. [...]The outcry in Sri Lanka is the latest sign that Wahhabism, which critics deem a root cause of the jihadist threat, is under pressure internationally.Jihadist organizations, including Islamic State - which claimed responsibility for the Easter bombings - follow an extreme interpretation of Islam's Salafi branch, of which Wahhabism was the original strain.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 5, 2019 12:00 AM