JUST GIVE THE NEW AMERICANS THE CASH:

The Homestead shelter for unaccompanied migrant children has been shrouded in secrecy and cloaked in controversy from the moment it was reactivated in February 2018. Lawmakers scornful of President Trump's immigration policies have been blocked from visiting. Because it sits on federal land, Florida's child welfare agency is barred from investigating allegations of abuse.





Rather than close it, as activists have demanded, the feds just gave the operator, Comprehensive Health Services, a brand new contract -- one worth $341 million.





There was no competitive bidding and it happened under the radar.





By the time the contract -- the latest in a series of short-term deals -- runs out in November, CHS will have earned more than half a billion dollars for housing migrant children, a figure that inflames critics while advocates say it is justified by an out-of-control influx on the southern border. The dollar total could rise still higher since the payment escalates if the number of youths increases, as is expected.





The cost per youth, as of last month, amounts to $775 per day, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.