JUST A KNATIONALIST:

"If they don't love it, tell them to leave it" - that was US President Donald Trump's message about four Democratic congresswomen at a rally in North Carolina, where supporters called for one of four female politicians - who was born overseas - to be "sent back".





"Let 'em leave," Mr Trump said of the four women. "They're always telling us how to run it, how to do this, how to do that. You know what? If they don't love it, tell 'em to leave it."





But the 'love it or leave it' line is an eerily familiar slogan of the Klu Klux Klan in North Carolina, according to Australian National University US politics expert Jennifer Hunt.





Dr Hunt, who grew up in North Carolina, said the "Love it or Leave it" slogan was used by the KKK years ago when it claimed to be fighting "communism and integration".



