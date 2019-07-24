IT'S ILHAN'S AMERICA:

The resolution, backed by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, also enshrines the two state-outcome to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict at a time that the Trump administration and Israel's government have retreated from two states.





Additionally, it says Americans have a right to petition in opposition to government policy, a nod toward some Democrats who oppose separate legislation that penalizes Israel boycotts because, they say, such penalties impinge on speech freedoms.





Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., one of the resolution's lead sponsors told The Jewish Telegraphic Agency that bringing a vast majority of the House, including virtually the entire GOP caucus, onboard in backing two states was a major achievement. The Republican Party abandoned two states in its 2016 platform.







