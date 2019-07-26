IT'S A RICO CASE:

Rudy Giuliani, one of President Donald Trump's personal attorneys, was accused of intentionally deflating his own wealth in an attempt to stiff his estranged wife Judith Nathan Giuliani in court proceedings Thursday.





In the midst of an increasingly vitriolic end to their fifteen year marriage, Judith's attorney Bernard Claire claimed that Giuliani had actually been losing money by working in Trump's employ free of charge and also footing the bill for all of his own expenses, according to a Daily Beast report.