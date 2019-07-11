IT'LL NEVER FLY, ORVILLE:

THE SUN BLANKETS the Earth with enough photons every hour to meet the entire world's energy needs for a year. The question is how to efficiently convert them into electricity. Even under small-scale, laboratory conditions the world's best single-junction solar cells, the kind found in most solar panels, still max out at capturing 29 percent of the sun's energy. That puts them just shy of the hard limit of about one third that solar researchers calculated half a century ago. But scientists studying photovoltaics--the process by which sunlight is converted into electricity--have also long suspected that this limit is not as hard as it once seemed.