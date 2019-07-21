IN THE COUNTRY OF SIM:

I don't remember how I discovered OOTP Baseball, but I was instantly hooked. To the point where I'd get yelled at for spacing out and getting lost in the game as I ran my team into the year 2023, overseeing a World Series champion Padres team that featured Jedd Gyorko (the lone holdover), League MVP Miguel Sanó, José Berríos, and an aging Stephen Strasburg.





I made trades, I hoarded minor leaguers, I fired my head scout and manager in 2018 and replaced them quickly for the first of three title runs in four years. And it was awesome. But there was another real-life element that I quickly discovered.





A prospect named Christian Walker was my starting first baseman in fictional 2018, and was putting up monster numbers -- to the point where I felt the need to trade away my incumbent, Anthony Rizzo, for prospects. It got Walker on my fantasy radar, I grabbed him in real-life dynasty leagues... and here we are, several years later, when he's an impact first baseman for the Diamondbacks.





There were other prospects who popped up on my fantasy radar thanks to playing OOTP several seasons into the future. And some final-year stats for established players in the fictional universe were great, too -- everything from unexpected players hitting 40-plus home runs to Cy Young awards for previously unheralded pitchers. When it came close to fruition in real life the next year, I took notice.





So I dropped the OOTP developers a note and asked if they'd run a sim for the second half of this season for us -- with the idea being that maybe the process would unearth some surprise performances fantasy players could dig deeper on. There were plenty, along with some weird splits for a few players and a devastating injury for a jinxed closer.





Away we go...



