IN FAIRNESS TO THE GOP...:

As the Democratic presidential candidates gather to debate in Detroit this week, they have reason to be confident: At this moment in time, essentially any of them could beat President Donald Trump come November 2020.





Democrats are ahead in essentially every national poll. Trump trails all five of the Democrats' leading White House contenders, and his numbers are even worse in some critical swing states like Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, the generic congressional ballot tilts even further to the left than it did on the eve of the 2018 midterms. If the 2020 elections were held today, voters--including many who have voted Republican often in the past--would likely hand Democrats the White House.





Why? Because 2020 is shaping up to be a referendum on the president's personality--which is bad news for conservatives. If the election is all about Trump the person--as embodied in his ongoing fight with the so-called "Squad" of four far-left Democratic Congresswomen--the right will not likely have a large enough coalition to win.