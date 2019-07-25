IF THEY WERE CONCENTRATION CAMPS WE'D BE ENDING ASYLUM:

In July 1939, eight months after Kristallnacht and seven weeks before Hitler would invade Poland, Congress killed a bill that would have allowed 20,000 Jewish refugee children into the United States.





Opponents of the bill, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, said America should help its own poor people before foreigners, and worried that letting in children could later lead to admitting their parents.





"I have nothing against the Jews," said a woman quoted by JTA at the time as Mrs. Arthur J. O'Neill, president of the United Daughters of 1812, that April. "But this is a predominantly Christian country and we should take care of our own needy before we receive new aliens."





After the war, and the Holocaust, Congress passed two bills that let 80,000 Holocaust survivors move to the US. Since then, the United States has continued accepting tens of thousands of refugees per year.





But next year, that number may again shrink -- this time to zero.





According to multiple news reports, Stephen Miller, the architect of President Donald Trump's immigration policies, may try to eliminate refugee admissions next year -- no refugees would be allowed beyond the borders. A Miller ally in the office of US Citizenship and Immigration Services proposed the shutdown at a meeting this month of security officials on refugee admissions, according to Politico.